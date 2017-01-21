Analysis: Infrastructure upgrades unlikely to be speedy

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather Pause

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

0:48 Highlights from Cal Poly's 87-79 loss to Hawaii Thursday night