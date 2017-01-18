Dollar General store will open in San Miguel this summer

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:56 How to make a sweet, tangy sesame salad

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra