Dollar General store will open in San Miguel this summer

A planned San Miguel general store will provide residents with a new place to shop for household basics.
Dollar General, a national retail chain, will open a new 7,300-square-foot store at 972 K St. this summer, according to Dan MacDonald, the company’s senior director of corporate communications.
The retailer — which, in spite of its name, is not a dollar store — will offer a variety of products, including food, health and beauty items, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing,
“When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority,” MacDonald said in a statement. “The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice.”
The San Miguel store will have a soft opening in late June and a grand opening in early July, MacDonald said. The first 50 shoppers at Dollar General’s grand opening will receive $10 gift cards, and the first 200 will receive goodie bags.
The store will employ six to 10 people. For more information or to apply, visit www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
