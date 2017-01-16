Business

January 16, 2017 6:47 AM

Questions burn in Capitol over how Wolf will handle deficit

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

The big question in Pennsylvania's Capitol is: How will Gov. Tom Wolf balance his budget proposal without a major tax increase?

He's due to release it Feb. 7 and most details are still under wraps.

The Democrat says he won't propose a broad-based tax increase, but analysts are projecting a $2 billion-plus hole in the state's finances.

Wolf's conservative approach comes as the Legislature returns in 2017 with bigger anti-tax Republican majorities.

Wolf says he's trying to budget responsibly and that he won't rely on the sort of one-time maneuvers that Republicans have preferred to tax increases.

The promise of a lean budget has some groups alarmed.

That includes county governments, which say they've been squeezed by the state for years into footing a larger share of the cost of social services.

