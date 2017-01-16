AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero