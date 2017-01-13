Edna Valley Vineyard remodel to briefly close winery’s tasting room

Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo plans to remodel its tasting room to feature an outdoor patio and 180-degree scenic views of the vineyards and Islay Hill. The renovation will begin Monday.
As a result, the tasting room at 2585 Biddle Ranch Road will be closed from Monday through Jan. 31. It will reopen in the cask room Feb. 1 with limited hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The renovation is expected to be completed in early May.
During the remodel, wines and merchandise from the tasting room will continue to be available for pickup and shipment. Buyers and guests can call 805-544-5855, ext. 288, Monday through Thursday.
“Our tasting room, which already offers guests a great experience, will take a large step forward with a modern, sleek feel that opens up the entire space to bring the best view of the Edna Valley into the tasting room experience,” Edna Valley Vineyard winemaker Matt Steel said in a news release.
Edna Valley Vineyard was bought in 2011 by E. & J. Gallo Winery of Modesto. Gallo also owns Sunnybrook Ranch on the east side of Paso Robles and Courtside Cellars in San Miguel.
Colleen Dourney, associate public relations manager for Gallo, said the privately owned company does not release production numbers or financial information. The company also does not have renovation renderings to share at this time, she said.
