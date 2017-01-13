Edna Valley Vineyard remodel to briefly close winery’s tasting room

0:52 San Luis Obispo creek flowing fast through Cuesta Park Pause

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:54 Amazing flock of birds near Sacramento airport

2:19 Highlights and post game reaction from Cal Poly's Big West home opener

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'