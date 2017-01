VW emissions-cheating deal could put employees in hot seat

2:06 Trump pick John Kelly faces Senate confirmation hearing Pause

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60