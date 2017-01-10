PG&E holding job fair for upcoming Diablo Canyon refueling

PG&E will host an information fair for those interested in temporary job opportunities during the upcoming maintenance outage work at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
The fair will be held on Thursday at the PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo, at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Outage job seekers need only attend one session.
The fair will inform workers about Diablo Canyon’s planned outages.
According to a news release, one of the two reactor units is refueled every 18 months in a planned outage. During that time, supplemental workers are brought in to assist existing employees with projects that support “the continued safe, reliable and affordable operation of the facility.”
Temporary needs typically include administrative, maintenance and mechanical positions.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
