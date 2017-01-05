Restaurant Month returns to SLO County, with deals on 3-course meals and wine tasting

It’s a good month to live in San Luis Obispo County, with dozens of restaurants and wineries offering specials and discounts for residents and visitors through the end of January.
More than 50 restaurants across the county are participating in the 10th annual Restaurant Month, organized by the nonprofit Visit San Luis Obispo County. For about $30, diners can get special three-course prix-fixe meals at participating restaurants, including some of the county’s top dining spots.
Details and menus can be found at www.visitsanluisobispocounty.com/restaurant-month.
For the third year, wineries around Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo are complementing the monthlong event with “Go Local” deals including free or two-for-one tastings, bottle and case discounts and winery tours.
Officials don’t collect information on how many visitors the program draws, said Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Communications Director Chris Taranto, but it’s designed to build goodwill with county residents and drive incremental traffic to tasting rooms during a traditionally slow season.
Find San Luis Obispo winery deals at www.slowine.com and Paso specials at www.pasowine.com.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter@sallybuffalo.
