Former Mitsubishi plant now owned by Rivian Automotive

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:59 Rain soaks the North Coast and closes Highway 1

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack