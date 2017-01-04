Macy’s store in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo to close

The Santa Barbara Macy’s department store in the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall will close by the end of the year, the company has announced.
Store closures are planned all over the country, and one of the locations to be closed this year is the Paseo Nuevo store at 701 State St., according to news reports.
The 141,000-square-foot store opened in 1990 when the shopping mall was completed, and it employs about 75 people.
»» Related: Full list of Macy’s closures announced Wednesday.
Macy’s reportedly plans to close 100 of its stores across the country, and it announced 68 of them Wednesday, including the downtown Santa Barbara store.
There is a Macy’s store in La Cumbre Plaza at 3805 State St. and another in the Santa Maria Town Center, neither of which was listed in the closures as of Wednesday.
Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at sgoldman@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments