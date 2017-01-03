Business

January 3, 2017 8:26 AM

Buffett's firm will get $650M to cover more asbestos losses

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to cover up to $1.5 billion in insurance losses for The Hartford in exchange for a $650 million premium.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based firm announced the reinsurance deal with Berkshire to cover asbestos losses on existing policies on Tuesday.

The Hartford will record a $423 million after-tax charge in the fourth quarter. And the deal will have a slightly negative effect on the company's 2017 investment income.

The agreement is similar to ones Berkshire made with other insurers to take on asbestos liability, including a 2007 deal that involved accepting $7.1 billion to cover up to $9.3 billion in asbestos claims for Equitas.

Insurance remains a key part of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, which also owns utilities, manufacturers, BNSF railroad and dozens of other companies.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos