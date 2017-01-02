Puerto Rico's new gov seeks statehood to help end crisis

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:42 Trump's White House

2:30 Rep. Mick Mulvaney to Epipen CEO: 'You get what you deserve'

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned