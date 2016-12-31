Economy, earthquakes lead list of Oklahoma's AP top stories

Oklahoma's struggle to close a $1 billion-plus budget shortfall was the state's top news story of 2016, according to survey of Associated Press journalists and its media customers.
The ongoing struggle to address a sharp increase in the frequency of earthquakes was picked second in the AP's list of Oklahoma's Top 10 stories.
Woes within the law enforcement community occupied three spots with the killing of an unarmed black man by a Tulsa police officer, fallout from last year's shooting of an unarmed man by a reserve sheriff's deputy and the sentencing of a former Oklahoma City officer convicted of raping women he met on his beat.
The entire list:
1. Oklahoma's economy tanks amid a downturn in oil prices.
2. Earthquakes shake the state with increasing regularity.
3. A former Chesapeake CEO dies the day after he is indicted on bid-rigging charges.
4. A white Tulsa police officer shoots and kills an unarmed black man.
5. Oklahoma reworks its execution protocol, and a grand jury says the governor's chief lawyer encouraged the use of a wrong drug in a 2015 execution.
6. A former reserve sheriff's deputy is convicted of killing an unarmed man in 2015.
7. Voters reject a pay raise for teachers; districts shorten their weeks and some teachers flee for neighboring states that pay better.
8. Kevin Durant leaves the Thunder, but Russell Westbrook signs a contract extension.
9. Oklahoma's Republicans maintain their stranglehold on the reins of state government.
10.A former Oklahoma City police officer is sentenced to 263 years in prison for rape and other charges.
---
ECONOMY
The tanking price of oil hit Oklahoma's economy hard and lawmakers approved cuts to many state agencies to close a $1 billion-plus budget shortfall. The cuts would be felt in classrooms and social services as lawmakers tried to make budget ends meet.
EARTHQUAKES
Temblors rumble through Oklahoma with greater frequency as the state scrambles to impose new restrictions on the disposal of wastewater in oil and gas production. Among them was the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Oklahoma, a magnitude 5.8 quake that struck Pawnee in September. In November, a magnitude 5.0 quake hit Cushing, where huge oil reserves are stored.
AUBREY MCCLENDON
Former Chesapeake CEO Aubrey McClendon is indicted March 1 on federal charges of conspiring to rig bids and then dies in a mysterious car crash the next day. The 56-year-old McClendon left Chesapeake in 2013 and founded American Energy Partners, where he was chairman and CEO when he died.
KILLINGS BY POLICE-TULSA
A white Tulsa police officer was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man that was caught on police video. Prosecutors say Officer Betty Jo Shelby acted unreasonably when she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because Crutcher wasn't armed or combative and had obeyed orders to raise his hands. Shelby's attorneys say she shot Crutcher because she feared for her life, believing Crutcher was reaching into his SUV for a gun.
EXECUTIONS
Oklahoma's death chamber gathered dust as officials reworked the state's execution protocol following a series of mishaps. Meanwhile, a grand jury found that a top lawyer for Gov. Mary Fallin encouraged the use of the wrong lethal injection drug in a 2015 execution that was later called off.
KILLINGS BY POLICE-TULSA-SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz pleaded no contest for failing to release information connected to the 2015 shooting death of an unarmed black man, Eric Harris, by a white reserve sheriff's deputy, Robert Bates. Bates was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Harris' fatal shooting and sentenced to four years in prison.
EDUCATION
Some schools moved to four-day weeks and many of the state's teachers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation, fled for neighboring states. In November, voters rejected a penny sales tax increase that would have funded pay raises for teachers. The state's superintendent was later accused of election law violations.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Kevin Durant breaks Thunder fans' hearts by joining the Golden State Warriors, but co-star Russell Westbrook sticks around, signing a contract extension with Oklahoma City.
ELECTION
Oklahoma remained dead red on Election Day, with every county backing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In the primaries, Oklahoma supported Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.
OFFICER-ASSAULTS
Daniel Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape and sexual assault, is sentenced to 263 years in prison.
