Governor: Brinks heist getaway driver eligible for parole

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach Pause

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:27 Woman caught on camera stealing boy's birthday gift from Nipomo family's porch