Final step of Indiana income tax cut effective Jan. 1

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest Pause

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help'

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale