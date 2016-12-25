Tortoise becomes mascot for Florida's exotic species woes

Officials say a tortoise that has charmed staff at a seabird rescue center is a mascot for South Florida's problems with exotic species.
The footstool-sized South American yellow-footed tortoise is a resident at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.
Executive Director Christopher Boykin tells The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2heLNf7 ) that rehab for exotic species like the tortoise strains the center's budget and space for native Florida wildlife.
The center hopes the tortoise's tendency to act more like a puppy than a reptile will help them promote responsible pet ownership and raise awareness about its mission to treat and release only native species.
Boykin says people often bring birds to the center without realizing that they're bringing in exotic wildlife.
Pelican Harbor cared for 2,505 animals representing 152 different species in 2016.
