The Latest: Putin wants to visit US, pending Trump invite

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach Pause

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:46 Famed pink chocolate returns to Madonna Inn

1:16 A quick history of vehicles hitting Cal Poly's Highland Avenue bridge

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes