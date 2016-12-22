Turley zinfandel makes Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines for 2016

Wine Spectator magazine named one of Turley Wine Cellars’ Paso Robles zinfandels to its Top 100 Wines of 2016.
Turley’s 2013 Ueberroth Vineyard Zinfandel ($48) came in at No. 20, the only San Luis Obispo County wine to appear on this year’s list.
Ueberroth, planted in 1885, is the oldest of the winery’s zinfandel vineyards, which can be found throughout the state in Paso Robles, Napa, Sonoma, Lodi and Amador counties.
It’s also the closest to the ocean, featuring head-trained vines planted on steep limestone slopes that produce high-acid wines.
The list called the wine, rated at 94 points, a “potent red loaded with personality” that should drink well through 2028.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
