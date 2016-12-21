Here are 10 SLO County businesses that closed in 2016

San Luis Obispo County said goodbye to a number of businesses in 2016.
The reasons for closing were mostly attributed to declining revenue.
Here’s a look back at 10 businesses that closed in 2016.
Mac Superstore
Locally owned San Luis Obispo business MacSuperstore closed in early December after 18 years. Shane Williams, who owned the store with his wife, Brenda, said the shop had been a struggle financially over the past two or three years. The decision to close had been a long time coming, he said, adding that they decided to close before the holiday shopping season because the previous two holiday seasons hadn’t brought “a lot of good results profitwise.” Read more about Mac Superstore’s closure »
The Times Press-Recorder
The Times Press-Recorder published its last paper in May, ending a 129-year tradition of covering the Five Cities and South County. In a letter to subscribers, the company announced the Times Press-Recorder would shut down because of decreases in advertising revenue and increases in costs. Read more about the Times Press-Recorders closure »
Lucky Lulu’s
Lucky Lulu’s, a clothing boutique that occupied a downtown San Luis Obispo storefront for 13 years, closed in mid-November. Store manager Hannah Sanchez said the owners decided to close Lucky Lulu’s because they were faced with a long-term lease renewal they didn’t want. Read more about Lucky Lulu’s closure »
The Gallery at the Network
The landmark San Luis Obispo art gallery could move to a different spot downtown or find a new location in Paso Robles. But exactly what happens after The Gallery at the Network closes its doors Dec. 26 remains up in the air, co-owner Julie Dunn said. Read more about The Gallery at the Network’s closure »
Paris Precision
After more than 50 years in business, Paso Robles sheet metal fabricating company Paris Precision closed and laid off 130 employees. The business’s parent company, MDC Vacuum of Hayward, said it shut the company because it was no longer profitable. Read more about Paris Precision’s closure »
Gary Bang Harley-Davidson
A longtime dealer of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and apparel closed the doors of its 27,000-square-foot Atascadero building in the 7900 block of San Luis Avenue right at the new year after 35 years in business. Gary Bang Harley-Davidson Manager Kristy Bang-Popowich said Thursday the local market was simply not large enough to support the business. Read more about Gary Bang Harley-Davidson’s closure »
Joe Momma’s Coffee
Joe Momma’s Coffee in Avila Beach closed its shop on Front Street in November, but it plans to reopen just down the road in the Inn at Avila Beach at the start of the year, the business announced in a Facebook post. Read more about Joe Momma’s closure »
SLO County Pasty Co.
The SloCo Pasty Co. in San Luis Obispo was sold in March and transitioned into a Mexican restaurant to reflect its new owners. Gwynne and Kurt Stump sold the restaurant to make time for family. Read more about SLO County Pasty Co.’s closure »
Hometown Buffet
The Hometown Buffet restaurant in the Promenade shopping center in San Luis Obispo suddenly closed in March. The restaurant’s owner, Food Management Partners, announced that it closed 74 “underperforming” restaurants. Employees were left scrambling at the announcement. Read more about Hometown Buffet’s closure »
Coverings Boutique
Two years after reopening with new management, retail boutique Coverings closed again. In an email alert to customers sent in April, the company wrote: “Coverings is closing. Time for a really great sale.” Read more about Covering’s closure »
