Hackers hit Thai sites to protest restrictive internet law

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? Pause

1:15 Forbes Pipe Organ concert sing-along enjoyed by all at the Performing Art Center

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:42 Trump's White House

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress