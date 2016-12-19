Israeli police arrest tycoon suspected of bribery in Guinea

Israeli police on Monday arrested billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz on suspicion of bribing officials in the west African country of Guinea, police said.
Steinmetz was detained and placed under house arrest for two weeks, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The prominent businessman is suspected of money laundering and bribing public officials in Guinea to promote his business interests there, Rosenfeld said. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with agencies in the United States, Switzerland and Guinea.
The Israeli-born Steinmetz resides in Geneva and is a global player in the diamond-mining industry.
A mineral-rich but deeply impoverished country, Guinea has long endured corruption while trying to exploit its natural resources. Steinmetz's BSG Resources previously had its mining license revoked in Guinea because of corruption charges.
Israel renewed diplomatic ties with Guinea in July after 49 years, part of an Israeli effort to pursue closer security and other ties with Africa. Guinea, a Muslim country, was the first nation to cut ties with Israel after the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip from its Arab foes.
