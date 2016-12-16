SLO Brew begins distributing four of its core beers

For the first time in many years, SLO Brew beers are available on the shelves of grocery, liquor and gas station stores.
The 28-year-old brewery, which opened a restaurant and small brew area at a new location in downtown San Luis Obispo earlier this year, is now canning its four core beers: Original blonde ale, Wave Wrangler session IPA, Cali-Weisse wheat beer and Reggae Red red wheat.
Distribution was one of the main goals for the company’s new, larger brewing facility near the San Luis Obispo airport. That space features a 30-barrel brewing system as well as a restaurant and concert space that’s expected to open soon.
Six packs of cans were on sale as of Dec. 15 at about 20 local outlets, which can be located at http://www.slobrew.com/finder. The beers are also available on tap at about a dozen local restaurants and bars.
“We are very excited about bringing our core beers to market and hope to expand distribution substantially beyond the Central Coast in the New Year,” said SLO Brew co-owner Rodney Cegelski.
The company chose cans as the “best match for the casual lifestyles of our customers — easy to take to the beach, for tailgating or camping,” he said. “You can’t beat cans for portability, quality and sustainability.”
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
