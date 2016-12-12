Need a job? Arroyo Grande Food 4 Less is hiring

Food 4 Less will hold a job fair Jan. 6 and 7 to recruit for its new Arroyo Grande store.
The grocery story will be hiring for cashiers, general clerks, bakery clerks, produce clerks, POS clerks, meat clerks, meat cutters and overnight stockers.
The company is asking interested people to fill out an application at the South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, or 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Food 4 Less is filling the storefront left vacant when Haggen Food and Pharmacy closed in Arroyo Grande in November 2015.
In July, PAQ Inc. announced it had leased the property for an undisclosed price, and will operate and manage the store under the Food 4 Less banner, according to previous Tribune reports.
It is still unknown when the store will open.
