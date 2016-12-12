Need a job? Arroyo Grande Food 4 Less is hiring

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes Pause

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot