December 12, 2016 2:29 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 6 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.27 per gallon. That's about 41 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.25 per gallon in the Marquette area, while the highest average was about $2.34 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

---

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

