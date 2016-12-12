Top GOP leaders back congressional probes of Russia hacking

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO Pause

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets