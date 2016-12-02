Friday's Sports in Brief

NBA
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Steve Kerr, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year with the Golden State Warriors, acknowledged he tried marijuana twice in the past 18 months while dealing with debilitating back pain.
Kerr told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area's Warriors Insider Podcast with Monte Poole on Friday that he used medicinal marijuana but it didn't help — but painkillers have been worse.
"I have no idea if I would, maybe I would have failed a drug test, I don't even know if I'm subject to a drug test or any laws from the NBA," Kerr said. "I tried it and it didn't help at all."
The 51-year-old Kerr missed the first 43 games last season and the team's record 24-0 start while on a leave of absence following complications from two back surgeries. A spinal fluid leak led to terrible headaches, nausea and neck pain among other symptoms that left him feeling frustrated and down.
Kerr noted, "athletes everywhere are prescribed Vicodin like it's Vitamin C, like it's no big deal." He said he hopes sports leagues "are able to look past the perception" and that it's only a matter of time to change rules.
He also was just selected the Western Conference Coach of the Month for November.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Ross, an All-Star pitcher for San Diego two years ago, was among 35 players who became free agents when their teams declined to offer 2017 contracts on Friday.
Washington outfielder Ben Revere and Philadelphia outfielder Cody Asche also were among those cut loose along with Arizona catcher Welington Castillo and pitcher Rubby De La Rosa; Baltimore pitcher Vance Worley; and Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Louis Coleman.
Milwaukee first baseman Chris Carter and Pittsburgh pitcher Jeff Locke also were let loose; their teams had designated them for assignment earlier this week.
Teams cut players at the tender deadline to avoid committing to salary arbitration, in which about one-sixth of next season's salary is guaranteed.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols had surgery on his right foot Friday, possibly sidelining him past opening day.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Pujols had the procedure Friday in North Carolina to release his plantar fascia, the ligament connecting the heel to the toes. The three-time NL MVP was bothered by plantar fasciitis repeatedly during the season, but played through the pain in arguably the strongest year of his half-decade with the Angels.
Eppler said the surgery typically prevents players from participating in baseball activities for three months, along with another month before they're ready to resume playing in games. Opening day for Los Angeles is April 3, and the Angels hope Pujols can be ready.
Pujols, who turns 37 next month, batted .268 last year with 31 homers and 119 RBIs, the fourth-most in the majors — although his .780 OPS was among the worst of his career. He largely served as a designated hitter instead of playing first base due to problems with his hamstrings and feet.
OLYMPICS
The Los Angeles bid committee for the 2024 Olympics released details of a nearly unheard-of budget plan Friday, insisting $5.3 billion will be enough to cover both operational and infrastructure costs for an Olympics that won't need any new, permanent stadiums.
The cost would be less than half that of the recently completed Rio Games and about a quarter of Tokyo's ballooning budget for the 2020 Olympics.
It also defies convention in the Olympic bidding business, in which cities traditionally deal with two figures — one for operational costs and one for "non-Olympics" costs that cover capital and infrastructure.
Bid officials say they can do this because more than 30 venues already exist in the L.A. area and those that don't will be built as temporary structures. The bid folded in $1.2 billion for infrastructure, which would primarily be used for temporary venues and to bring existing ones up to Olympic standards.
Los Angeles is going against Paris and Budapest, Hungary. Preliminary figures for Paris called for an infrastructure budget of $4.5 billion and operational costs of $4.8 billion, with 95 percent of the city's proposed venues either temporary or already in existence. The next deadline for cities to submit candidate files, which will include updated budget figures, is Feb. 3. The games will be awarded next September.
NASCAR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson was celebrated Friday night for winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Sprint Cup title, while Tony Stewart was seen off into retirement and Dale Earnhardt Jr. told his adoring fans he'll be ready to race in 2017.
Johnson's dramatic victory in the finale last month at Homestead moved him into a tie with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most series championships. Johnson was to make his speech last at the season-ending banquet at the Wynn Las Vegas.
NASCAR honored Stewart, who retired after an 18-year career that included three series championships, with a video poking fun at his coarse language, weight and temper and with a surprise appearance by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.
Earnhardt Jr. was voted most popular driver by fans for a record 14th time despite missing the second half of the season following at least the fifth concussion of his career. While not announcing the date or track, he intends to drive a test session this month, the final hurdle before he'll be cleared to return.
