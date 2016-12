Chlorine leak at Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade Pause

0:58 12 cute dogs waiting for homes at the SLO County animal shelter

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado