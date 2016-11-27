Electric cars are catching on, so are the charging stations in SLO County keeping up?

As the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads grows, so also has the demand for places to plug in and charge up.
San Luis Obispo County has about 142 charging stations, according to a recent count by the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, a San Luis Obispo-based organization working with government and industry to expand the use of alternative fuels.
And drivers could see more in the future, possibly along the Highway 1 corridor, said Melissa Guise, coordinator of the coalition.
“So many have gone in in the last six to eight months,” she said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
A California Energy Commission grant awarded last year called for certain corridors in the state, including San Luis Obispo County, to get DC fast chargers (or rapid chargers), Guise said. She also noted that the California Public Utilities Commission is now considering plans for larger utilities such as PG&E to install stations.
“Certainly, with any EV (electric vehicle) driver, the concern is being able to travel about, and if you’re using your vehicle for commuting back and forth to work, you can charge at home. But to give people more flexibility and range, it’s important to have a good corridor system,” Guise added.
California’s plan to reduce pollution calls for the promotion of zero-emission electric vehicles, with 15 percent of all new vehicle sales being ZEVs by 2025.
The California Air Resources Board’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which offers rebates up to $6,500 for the purchase or lease of a new, eligible zero-emission vehicle (electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell) has served as an incentive for some drivers to buy since 2009.
As of Sept. 1, 640 rebates have been given in San Luis Obispo County, with rebate funding totaling $1.4 million. Most of the rebates went to individuals, government organizations or businesses that chose four-wheeled, all-battery, highway-capable vehicles. Statewide, there have been 157,333 rebates, with a total of more than $335 million in rebate funding.
The figures reflect only those purchased through the rebate program.
Joey Racano, a Los Osos resident who coordinated the National Drive Electric Week event in Morro Bay this fall, made the switch six months ago to electric, and now he says he’s never going back to a petroleum-powered car.
He drives an electric Kia Soul, which he bought with the help of rebates.
“The best part is that there’s no need for gas, and there are no breakdowns,” he said. “It’s just a battery and an on-and-off switch.”
Though Racano said that it’s not difficult to find a station, he is a proponent of adding many more to give drivers options.
“In a pinch, I can charge at the Chamber of Commerce in (Morro Bay), and there are two charging stations one block away from each other,” he said. “You can also charge for free at the MacSuperstore on Los Osos Valley Road or Home Depot. You can get a charging station. But I think that electric car charging stations should be made available everywhere and as fast as possible,” said Racano, who also powers up at his home, which has rooftop solar panels.
The amount of time it takes to charge depends on the vehicle, the size of the battery and the charging station’s capacity. It can take a half-hour or less for a Tesla at one of the company’s Supercharger stations and up to several hours for other vehicle models charged at home.
Most electric cars can drive about 85 to 110 miles on a charge, but newer EVs are expected to extend that range.
Away from home, drivers have the option to use free public charging stations and private stations that charge by the kilowatt hour. Most electric cars can drive about 85 to 110 miles on a charge, but newer EVs are expected to extend that range.
Cal Poly, one of the county’s largest employers, is doing its part to bring charging stations to the campus community.
Dennis Elliot, assistant director of energy, utilities and sustainability, facility services, said the university pursued a grant from the California Energy Commission and received $150,000, which the university used to purchase and install charging equipment.
The installation of 12 stations completed last year was part of an ongoing transportation planning initiative designed to reduce emissions commuting to and from campus. Building electric vehicle infrastructure is happening on California State University and University of California campuses.
In the years leading up to Cal Poly’s installation, Elliot said it was interesting to see what other campuses were doing and how that might translate at Cal Poly.
“The folks that run the commuter service program were aware of a small number of people who had electric or plug-in hybrids, but they didn’t have a good idea of what the market need really was,” he said. “We were interested to see if it would motivate more people to buy, or if there were already a bunch out there, or if we were not hearing from drivers.”
Based on data collected by Cal Poly, the stations are a hit. In the first full year of operation, there were 4,050 charging sessions.
“One thing that surprised us is that (the number of charging sessions) was delivered to a total of 216 separate drivers or vehicle owners,” Elliot said. “Those 4,050 charging sessions works out to about one charge per day per station. On average we’re about 50 percent of capacity. They should be able to deliver two charges per day.”
There are eight charging stations in the parking lot across from Kennedy Library, and another four are on the bottom level of the Performing Arts Center parking structure. The university can expand its capability at a future date, he said.
“We will track utilization; if it gets up to 80 percent or 90 percent, we will pursue an expansion project to add more chargers.”
One of the biggest barriers to people switching to electric is “simply lack of experience and lack of education, resulting in the dreaded ‘range anxiety’ we hear so much about,” said Linda Nicholes, co-founder of Plug In America, a national organization working to accelerate the shift to plug-in vehicles.
Most people, Nicholes said, don’t track how many miles they actually drive in a day, and often drive fewer miles than they think. She also noted that drivers have many options to charge, either at home or at the growing number of charging stations across the state and country. It’s especially nice for Tesla drivers because the Superchargers for those vehicles are spread across the U.S. no more than 150 miles apart.
“Educational programs are key to easing people’s fear of this transportation change,” said Nicholes, who has a Toyota RAV4 EV and a Tesla Model S. “And I think it is paramount to get ‘butts in seats.’ The experience of electric cars’ instant torque and the quiet pleasure cannot be duplicated with words — either written or spoken.”
After getting behind the wheel of his Soul, Racano is certainly optimistic about the future of zero-emission vehicles in San Luis Obispo County.
“There are lot more places to charge in our area than there used to be,” he said. “I do believe it’s catching on.”
