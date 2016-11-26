The Latest: Heitkamp joins in asking protesters to leave

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO Pause

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado