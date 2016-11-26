The Latest: Heitkamp joins in asking protesters to leave

The Latest on the protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to close federal land where protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline have camped is a needed step to keep residents, workers, protesters and authorities safe.
The North Dakota Democrat said Saturday that it's critical for protesters to peacefully and lawfully move off the land north of the Cannonball River.
She issued her statement a day after the Corps sent a letter to Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairman Dave Archambault that said the federal land about 50 miles south of Bismarck on which the vast majority of protesters have gathered at the Oceti Sakowin camp will close Dec. 5.
Heitkamp has been pressing the White House to make a decision on an easement for the pipeline. She says people are "waiting in limbo" and that the issue needs to be put to rest in the interest of public safety.
---
10:15 a.m.
North Dakota U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline should respect the law and leave the protest area.
The Republican made the statement after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a letter Friday to Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairman Dave Archambault that said the federal land about 50 miles south of Bismarck on which the vast majority of protesters have gathered at the Oceti Sakowin camp will close Dec. 5.
Archambault says the letter cites the oncoming winter and confrontations between protesters and police. He also says, "our resolve to protect our water is stronger than ever."
Hoeven is calling for the Obama administration to approve the easement for the pipeline, saying the situation needs to be resolved.
Comments