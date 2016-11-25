13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:47 Take a look inside Eberle Winery's underground caves in Paso Robles

1:04 Whole Foods CEO shares business advice with Cal Poly students

1:42 A watchmaker at work in Cambria