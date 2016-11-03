A few industries added jobs, but SLO County unemployment is the same as a year ago

San Luis Obispo County’s jobless rate was 4.2 percent in September, unchanged from the year-earlier period.
Because of seasonal work fluctuations, which can be significant, unemployment data are compared with those of the same month year over year as an indicator of trends in joblessness. The California Employment Development Department releases monthly data on employment and industry rates.
The county’s rate for September was lower than the unadjusted unemployment rates of 5.3 percent for California and 4.8 percent for the nation in the same month.
The county’s rate was the eighth best among California’s 58 counties.
San Mateo County reported the lowest September jobless rate in the state, at 3.1 percent. Imperial County reported the highest rate, at 22.7 percent.
In September, about 139,200 people were counted as employed in San Luis Obispo County out of a civilian labor force of 145,300. The labor force includes everyone working and looking for work.
Excluding those who are self-employed, companies and agencies in the county reported 2,900 more jobs in September than in the same month last year — about a 2.6 percent increase.
Gains in the leisure and hospitality industries boosted job growth in the county — up 800 total jobs, or 4.4 percent, from the same month last year.
The educational and health services industries also posted increases, with 600 jobs added, up 4.1 percent from September 2015.
Professional and business services industries lost a net total of 400 jobs, down 3.2 percent from September 2015.
Of the largest cities in the county, Atascadero reported the lowest jobless rate in September, at 3.4 percent, with 500 of its 15,500 residents eligible for the workforce counted as unemployed, according to subcounty data from the Employment Development Department.
The city of San Luis Obispo’s jobless rate was 4.4 percent in September, with 1,200 of its 26,500 eligible residents counted as unemployed.
Paso Robles reported a rate of 4.7 percent, with 800 of its 16,800 eligible workers unemployed.
Arroyo Grande reported a rate of 3.6 percent, with 400 of its 9,800 eligible workers unemployed.
Data may not add up because of rounding; most rates reported are calculated on unrounded data. Because of smaller workforces at the city level, subcounty rates are subject to large month-to-month fluctuations.
