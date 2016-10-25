Clothing boutique Lucky Lulu’s to close in downtown SLO

Lucky Lulu’s, a clothing boutique that’s occupied a downtown San Luis Obispo storefront for 13 years, is preparing to close.
The retailer, at 691 Higuera St., made the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page, which said the store will be closing in mid-November.
Store manager Hannah Sanchez said the owners decided to close Lucky Lulu’s because they were faced with a long-term lease renewal they didn’t want. The owners also want to focus on their second store, Lulu Luxe, located down the street at 864 Higuera St.
“We have another store the owners would rather devote their time to,” Sanchez said.
Lucky Lulu’s will be offering a buy one item, get another for 50 percent off sale until the store closes.
