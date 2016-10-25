Step out of SLO and into New York at updated Laguna Village pizzeria

The new owners of San Luis Obispo restaurant Pizza La Nova have changed the menu to feature New York-style pizza — and hope to eventually franchise the business.
Bob Coburn and Tony Rutz took over the Laguna Village Shopping Center pizzeria, now called Pizza La Nova New York Style, in mid-September. Rutz, a New Yorker, has been in the pizza business with his family for about 30 years, and the business partners wanted to introduce “real New York-style pizza” to the Central Coast. They declined to disclose their investment.
The pair have changed the approximate 1,200-square-foot space they’re leasing at 1348 Madonna Road to display wall-to-wall murals of Central Park and New York City and table tops with the city’s famous landmarks.
The menu offers New York style pizzas such as the Sicilian, Margherita and Grandma, as well as salads, appetizers and calzones. Coburn said they use high-quality ingredients, with a large focus on the sauce and dough.
Rutz will oversee the restaurant on a day-to-day basis, relying on many of his family recipes.
The restaurant has applied for a beer and wine license, which it anticipates getting in mid-November, according to Coburn. The eatery offers both sit-in and delivery service and has an event truck with a built-in wood burning pizza oven. The business has about 10 employees, a mix of full- and part-time.
The pair plan to fine tune their business model before opening up a few other Central Coast locations; after that, they hope to open the business to franchisees, Coburn said.
A grand opening celebration will be held at the restaurant from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.
