October 24, 2016 10:03 AM

Brand rankings in Consumer Reports' auto reliability survey

The Associated Press

Consumer Reports on Monday released its predicted reliability of 2017 vehicle brands. The rankings are based on a survey of the magazine's subscribers.

Here is how the brands ranked, and the number of spots they rose or fell from the year before.

1. Lexus (unchanged)

2. Toyota (unchanged)

3. Buick (+4)

4. Audi (-1)

5. Kia (+1)

6. Mazda (-2)

7. Hyundai (+2)

8. Infiniti (+16)

9. BMW (+2)

10. Honda (-2)

11. Subaru (-6)

12. Acura (+6)

13. Nissan (+2)

14. Mini (-4)

15. Chevrolet (+5)

16. Porsche (-2)

17. Mercedes-Benz (+4)

18. Ford (-1)

19. Volvo (-7)

20. Lincoln (-4)

21. Cadillac (+4)

22. Volkswagen (-9)

23. Jeep (+4)

24. GMC (-5)

25. Tesla (n/a)

26. Dodge (-3)

27. Chrysler (-5)

28. Fiat (unchanged)

29. Ram (-3)

Source: Consumer Reports

