The video for San Luis Obispo’s tourism campaign, produced by BCA and Peregrine Media Group, features favorite activities in and around the city, set to the music of Moonshiner Collective. The video, part of the city’s complete branding makeover, recently won best of show at the American Advertising Awards for the Central Coast region. The city’s tourism efforts also won best overall marketing campaign, against much bigger competition, at the California Office of Tourism Poppy Awards.