Business advice: Control your own future

In the late 1970s, I went to a lecture by motivational speaker Jim Rohn in Los Angeles. I was a salesman in the life/health insurance business.
Although doing well, I knew I could do better. That lecture changed my economic life and led to a great deal of success as a leader in the industry. I’d like to share what Jim said:
“Let others lead small lives but not you.
Let others argue over small things, but not you.
Let others cry over small hurts but not you.
Let others leave their future in someone else’s hands, but not you.”
Art Fries, Nipomo
