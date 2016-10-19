Business advice: Proceed until apprehended

After graduating from engineering school and beginning work in the high-tech world, I eventually learned numerous things. Among them:
1. Calibrate your people — just because someone is well educated, it doesn’t mean that he knows everything.
2. Listening is more important than talking.
3. Always tell the truth.
These are three of the most powerful tips that I can contribute. However, my favorite tip is: Proceed until apprehended (which really just means “be proactive whenever you have a chance”). This tip will make possible the impossible.
A couple of years ago, I decided to document my favorite management and problem-solving tools, and I published the result, called “Famous by Friday.”
Jim Breese, Avila Beach
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 781-7902; fax: 781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments