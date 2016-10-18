SLO real estate agent makes 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents list

Linda Wilson, broker/owner of Wilson & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, was named one of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents in Southern California for 2016 by Real Estate Executive Magazine, according to a company news release.
To select the recipients, the magazine’s editorial team analyzed the leading real estate companies in the state based on personal production and their reputation in their community, the news release said.
Wilson has been serving clients on the Central Coast for more than 25 years. She founded the San Luis Obispo-based company in 1997.
