Holiday job fair to be held Thursday in San Luis Obispo

Employment agency Volt Workforce Solutions is hosting a holiday job fair Thursday evening to fill more than 75 openings for the busy season at various local companies, according to a news release.
Some of the open positions include warehouse staff, package handlers, assemblers, administrative support and customer service representatives.
Previous experience is helpful but not necessary. The fair will provide opportunities for both seasonal and nonseasonal work.
Volt offers competitive wages, full-time schedules and multiple shift options, according to the news release.
The job fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Madonna Road Apartments’ Activity Center at 1550 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. For more information, call the Volt office at 805-237-0882.
