AccuZIP is part of new virtual exhibit at Smithsonian National Postal Museum

Atascadero-based AccuZIP Inc., a national data quality and mailing software company, is part of a new virtual exhibit called “America’s Mailing Industry” at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. Visitors can access the information there or online through the museum’s website (www.postalmuseum.si.edu).
“America’s Mailing Industry” tells the story of the partnership between the U.S. Postal Service and private industry, according to a AccuZIP news release. Eventually, the museum hopes to create an “America’s Mailing Industry” exhibition at the museum.
“2017 marks AccuZIP’s 25th year business anniversary,” wrote Kristen McKiernan, company president, in an email to The Tribune. “We are proud to be an industry pioneer while continuing to grow and move forward refining our technologies to meet the current market demands.”
In order to present a comprehensive and understandable look at America’s mailing industry, the museum partnered with researchers and experts from the U.S. Postal Service, mailing industry associations and private companies to present stories of service to consumers and businesses nationwide, the news release said.
“AccuZIP is honored to be included in this monumental part of history,” Steve Belmonte, company founder and chief executive officer, said in the news release. “The mailing industry has been my passion for over 25 years. For AccuZIP to be represented in the Smithsonian National Postal Museum is a dream come true and a testament to our role in America’s mailing industry.”
Belmonte and his wife attended the launch event in Washington, D.C.
