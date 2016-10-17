Omnicare to shell out another $28M on kickback litigation

Omnicare will pay more than $28 million to resolve allegations that the drug distributor accepted kickbacks for pushing an anti-seizure medication on doctors who were treating nursing home patients.
The Department of Justice said Monday that the deal resolves allegations that Omnicare sought and received the kickbacks from drugmaker Abbott Laboratories several years ago for sales of the drug Depakote. Omnicare runs the nation's largest nursing home pharmacy and was purchased last year by drugstore giant and pharmaceutical benefits manager CVS Health Corp.
Omnicare has spent hundreds of millions of dollars resolving kickback litigation in recent years.
Representatives of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press. But company officials have referred to the previous resolutions as legacy issues.
CVS paid more than $10 billion for Omnicare.
