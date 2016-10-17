Hasbro tops Street 3Q forecasts

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $257.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $2.03.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.
The toy maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.
Hasbro shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has increased 1 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at http://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS
