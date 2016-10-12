SLO Beer Week to kick off with sneak peek of The Rock brewery

A new SLO Beer Week launches Sunday and features a slate of beer-related events around San Luis Obispo and at partner breweries.
The week kicks off with an event celebrating brewing’s tradition of collaborations, including a new beer brewed by Tap It Brewing Co. and Central Coast Brewing Co. CollaBEERation also offers a sneak peek at SLO Brew’s new The Rock brewery, which is not yet open to the public.
Official events continue with a screening of “Craft: The California Beer Documentary” on Monday at the Fremont Theatre followed by a panel of local brewers, a Spiegelau glass seminar and tasting Wednesday, and a “Somm vs. Cicerone” pairing dinner at the Mission on Friday. The week culminates on Saturday with Best of the Fest, a tasting of vintage and rare beers from Central Coast breweries at Madonna Meadows.
The festivities — which are sponsored by Visit San Luis Obispo County and Share SLO, and funded by the city’s Tourism Business Improvement District — aim to draw attention to the growing brewery presence in the city.
“Attendees will be able to meet and hang with these innovative brewers, throw back the best beer being made today — all the while indulging in SLO’s culinary wonders and soaking in its coastal sea air and warm sunshine,” said Holly Holliday of Create Promotions, which is producing the event.
The Central Coast Beer Trail, representing 19 breweries in SLO and Santa Barbara counties, organized a spring beer week in 2015 but found that everyone was too busy to pull off another one.
“It’s a big undertaking,” said Libertine Brewing founder and brewmaster Tyler Clark, adding that he and others involved in planning SLO Beer Week hope to include breweries around the county next year.
Adding to the festivities are a variety of pint nights, tap takeovers and other tasting events at breweries, restaurants, pubs and wine bars around the county that don’t require tickets.
The full schedule and tickets can be found at www.slobeerweek.com.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 781-7902; fax: 781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments