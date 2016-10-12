Closed US restaurants, damaged homes: Matthew may cost $10B

Hurricane Matthew impaired or destroyed more than 1 million structures, forced businesses from Florida to North Carolina to close and put thousands temporarily out of work.
Goldman Sachs estimates the storm probably caused $10 billion in damage overall. Insurance companies will likely be liable for about $4 billion to $6 billion of that total, according to an estimate Saturday by CoreLogic, a real estate data provider.
In many affected areas, small-business owners were still assessing the damage, but figures suggest Matthew's effect on the broader national economy will be minimal.
Though damage estimates are usually revised higher after more comprehensive assessments, the current figures would still make Matthew the 22nd-worst storm since World War II.
