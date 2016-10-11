Help a local nonprofit: Vote in Verdin’s 24-Hour Give

The public is invited to select the recipient of Verdin’s annual 24-Hour Give; the community voting period runs through Oct. 24.
The San Luis Obispo-based marketing firm will do a free total rebrand of the selected organization in 24 hours. Now in its third year, the rebrand includes a new logo and identity, website, marketing plan and advertising, according to a company news release. It said that the value of time and services donated by Verdin along with community partners and sponsors is estimated to be more than $80,000.
Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County and Tolosa Children’s Dental Center are the two finalists for this year’s event. They were chosen from more than 50 nominations.
Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County serves daily nutritious meals to 1,600 seniors throughout the county, the news release said. Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, supported by Partnership for the Children of San Luis Obispo County, provides a range of dental services for local children in low-income families.
Community members can vote once a day at www.verdinmarketing.com/giving. The organization that receives the highest number of votes will win a total rebrand, to take place from 8 a.m. Nov. 10 to 8 a.m. Nov. 11.
