Top 20 under 40 award nominations are being accepted

The Tribune is seeking nominations for its 12th annual Top 20 Under 40 awards to honor San Luis Obispo County’s best and brightest young leaders. Nominations are being accepted until noon on Nov. 18.
The awards honor 20 men and women younger than 40 who excel in both their profession and community service.
To be eligible, nominees must live and work in San Luis Obispo County year-round, be 39 or younger on Jan. 1, and demonstrate professional excellence in their field and a profound commitment to their community.
“We’re seeking individuals who are making a difference through their leadership, vision and commitment in both their work and volunteer activities,” Executive Editor Sandra Duerr said.
A panel of judges will evaluate and select the candidates. Only one nomination per person will be accepted.
Winners will be chosen in December, short biographies of each will be published in The Tribune in January and an awards luncheon in their honor will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at the Madonna Inn. The guest speaker will be Bill Swanson, retired chairman and CEO of defense contractor Raytheon. He grew up in Los Osos, attended both Cuesta College and Cal Poly and has maintained ties with the university. He and his wife, Cheryl, donated more than $10 million to the university’s golf program last year.
Previous Top 20 under 40 winners have been innovative, dedicated, persevering and deeply involved in their community. Some have founded their own firms, while others have played key roles in their nonprofit organization, private business, public agency or university.
Nomination form
To nominate someone for the Top 20 Under 40 awards, click here: http://tribne.ws/top20under40.
Be prepared to provide background information and specific accomplishments of the nominee. Failure to fill out the form completely or to cite specific examples will result in disqualification.
The deadline to submit a nomination is noon on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Executive Editor Sandra Duerr at 805-781-7901 or sduerr@thetribunenews.com.
