Increase in Iowa traffic deaths slowing down investigations

The Iowa State Patrols says the high number of traffic deaths in the state is slowing down investigations.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there have been 282 deaths due to vehicle accidents as of Monday. That's 37 more deaths compared to the same time last year.
Spokesman Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says the state patrol has been assigned to investigate 125 of these cases this year, which is 24 more than a year ago.
The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2dPhxaR ) reports that the agency does not have any full-time crash investigators. Ludwig says troopers investigating these crashes also have other duties to fulfill.
