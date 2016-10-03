H&M to open its doors in San Luis Obispo this week

Clothing retailer H&M is slated to open at noon Thursday in a two-level store in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The new, approximately 20,000-square-foot store at 962 Monterey St. employs a staff of about 30, according to a news release. The San Luis Obispo store will carry collections for ladies, men, young ladies, young men and children from newborns to age 14. There will also be accessories sections.
The new store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
On opening day, the first 100 shoppers in line will receive an H&M Access to Fashion Pass valued from $10 to $300, in addition to other opening offers and giveaways, the news release said.
H&M operates a global garment recycling program. Customers who donate unwanted pieces of clothing from any brand while in the store receive a 15 percent off voucher for their entire next purchase for each bag of donated clothing. On opening day, customers who bring garments to the store to be recycled before it opens at noon will also be eligible to win H&M gift cards.
Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly referred to as H&M, is an international clothing chain based in Stockholm that strives to offer “fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way,” according to the release. It has 441 locations across the United States.
The new store is part of the Chinatown project, developed by Copeland Properties.
