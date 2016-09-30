Auto supplier Yokohama to add 134 jobs in Versailles

Gov. Matt Bevin says a central Kentucky automotive supplier plans to add 134 jobs at its facility in Versailles.
In a statement on Thursday, Bevin's office said Yokohama Industries Americas Inc. is investing $5.2 million in new equipment at the plant to accommodate the expansion. The project will add two new production lines.
The facility currently has about 300 employees. It produces and distributes hose assemblies for vehicle air conditioning, power steering and transmission oil cooler systems.
Bevin says the announcement strengthens the state's automotive industry.
