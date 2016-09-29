August a good month for SLO County homeowners

San Luis Obispo County’s median home price rose 8.4 percent to $509,500 in August versus $470,000 a year earlier. The total number of home sales rose 3.7 percent.
Total sales — including new homes, resale single-family homes and condos — were 420 in August, compared with 405 units sold in the same month a year ago, according to Irvine-based data company CoreLogic.
The median is the midpoint at which half of the houses sold for more and half for less. Figures are compared year over year because of the seasonal nature of home sales.
The California Association of Realtors reported that closed-escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in the state totaled 420,360 units in August on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 2.2 percent from August 2015. The statewide sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during the year if sales maintained the August pace, according to the association.
The association reported the median price of a resale single-family detached home in California was $526,580 in August, 5.8 percent higher than the revised $497,520 recorded in August 2015.
In San Luis Obispo County, about 73.6 percent of all sales in August were resale single-family homes, according to CoreLogic. Resale single-family home sales decreased 1.6 percent to 309 units sold in August from the year-earlier month. The median price of these resale homes rose by 6.6 percent to $525,000.
CoreLogic also monitors sales of condos and new homes, though percentages on those are subject to large fluctuations because the number of sales is relatively small.
The number of condos sold in the county was 67 units, up 42.6 percent from 47 in August 2015. The median price for condos was $390,000, up 11.4 percent from a year ago.
Sales of new homes remained the same in August, with 44 units sold both this year and the previous year. The median price of new homes sold increased by 57.2 percent year over year to $651,000.
